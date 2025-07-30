Supervisor’s Corner

While I did not have the privilege of knowing Mary Murtie personally, I have long known of her lasting impact on the Town of Warwick and the legacy she leaves behind as a former Town Supervisor of the Town of Warwick (1978 – 1983) and as a former Mayor of the Village of Warwick. Her name is spoken with admiration and respect by those who worked with her, learned from her, and witnessed her commitment to public service.

Mary served at a time when women in leadership were still fighting for their place at the table, yet she led with confidence and determination. Her reputation as a thoughtful and steady leader continues to resonate in the halls of Town Hall today. The decisions she made helped shape the foundation upon which we continue to build.

Mary Murtie’s legacy is a reminder that true public service is not about recognition—it’s about responsibility, and doing the work to make life better for others. Her passing is a loss for Warwick, but her contributions will continue to live on in the strength and spirit of our town.

On behalf of the Town of Warwick, I offer our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. May she rest in peace, and may her example continue to guide those of us who serve.

The Town of Warwick Culvert Replacement Project is moving onto Pumpkin Hill Road the week of July 28. A section of Pumpkin Hill Road will be closed near the Rt. 17a intersection for the next four to five weeks while the culvert is replaced. We anticipate Ball Road to reopen within the next week. Hoyt Road should reopen in one to two weeks. The culvert project on Cascade Road is scheduled to begin on or around Aug. 4. Cascade Rd will remain open for the majority of this project, however, during the crane operation, we expect Cascade Road to be closed at the intersection of Brady and Cascade tentatively on Aug. 12 through the 14. Again, everything is subject to change and we will notify the public as soon as additional details are made available.

National Night Out is on Tuesday, Aug. 5 from 5-8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on Forester Avenue. This free event will include music by the Black Dirt Bandits, Touch-A-Truck, games, vendors, free hot dogs, giveaways and more. Please call the Warwick P.D. at (845) 986-5000 or Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition at (845) 986-6422 for information.

Warwick Area Farmworker Organization will host Dulce Esperanza, a Kermes fundraiser for the summer school program on Sunday, Aug. 10 from 12:00 to 4 p.m. at Pine Island Park, Pine Island. Delicious, authentic food available for purchase. If you need additional information, please call (845) 258-1560.

Town of Warwick’s Annual Senior Barbeque tickets are now available. This year the barbeque will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 19 (rain date: Aug. 20) starting at 11 a.m. at Warwick Town Park on Union Corners Road. It is co-sponsored by the Warwick Valley Rotary Club and our Town of Warwick DPW. Town of Warwick residents age 55+ may get their tickets either through their local senior club or by stopping by the Supervisor’s office at Town Hall, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.