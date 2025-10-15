Supervisor’s Corner

Greenwood Lake’s Savor the Lake Restaurant Week, Oct. 6 to Oct. 17 - Sponsored by the Greenwood Lake Chamber of Commerce, restaurants will feature prix-fixe and special menus. Log onto https://shorturl.at/kFnbD for a list of participating restaurants.

New York State Preparing to Pave Portions of Route 94 - The NYS DOT has been aggressively working to prepare for paving the Route 94 corridor throughout the Town of Warwick. Initially planning to begin paving in 2026, the DOT has been able to get ahead of schedule in certain parts of this project. The DOT will be milling the area between Oakland Avenue to Iron Forge Road beginning Wednesday, Oct. 15 through Friday Oct. 17 and then milling the area between Galloway Road to the N.J. state line from Monday, Oct. 20, Thursday Oct., 23 and Friday Oct. 24. During this time, there will be single lane closures and the road will remain open for travel with flaggers present. Once the milling work is completed, the state will begin paving these two sections. These dates are subject to change depending on the weather. Please be patient and add some extra time if traveling in any of these areas.

Friendly Visitor Program - If you’d like to help neighbors in need, FVP has volunteer opportunities at 5 p.m. on Oct. 15 or Oct. 28, 2025. Contact volunteer@jfsorange.org or call (845) 341-1173 x30 for pre-approval and registration.

Polish American Legion Post 16 is having a Chicken BBQ, Saturday, Oct. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Polish American Legion, Pine Island. Half-chicken with potato salad and coleslaw, available for dine-in or take out. Cost $20 per person. To purchase tickets or for more information call Frankie (845) 283-0497 or Mike (845) 590-3576.

New York State Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program - The Supervisor’s office has received additional farmers’ market vouchers for Senior Citizens. These vouchers help with healthy food options within our area’s farmers markets. If you are 65 years or older and meet the income requirements (single person household: $2,413 per month or less; two-person household: $3,261 per month; $4,109 for a three-person household), stop by the Supervisor’s office, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to pick one up. Call (845) 986-1120 x4 with any questions. These are available in a limited quantity and are given on a first come, first serve basis.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. The meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

For town information log on to www.townofwarwick.org.