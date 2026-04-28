Supervisor’s Corner

As part of the ongoing “Coffee and Conversation with Supervisor Dwyer” series, residents are invited to join me for a casual, open discussion about the issues that matter most to our community. These sessions offer direct access to me and our department heads—an opportunity to ask questions, share feedback, and stay informed about Town of Warwick initiatives and services. Designed to increase accessibility and transparency, the series also provides an option for those unable to attend evening Town Board meetings to connect with Town Hall in a more convenient setting. All are welcome; no RSVP is required. For more information or to host an event, email supervisor@townofwarwickny.gov. Join us May 12, from 9–10 a.m. at Table 21, 799 County Rte 1, Pine Island.

Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering a free Social Security seminar lead by Lynch Wealth Strategies in their office at 75 Main Street, Warwick on April 30 from 3to 4 pm. To register, email Jelena at info@wvcc.org. Space is limited.

The next Repair Café is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Center, located in the Town Hall Complex at 132 Kings Highway. Please note that the last repair item will be accepted at 1:30 p.m. Bring in your favorite items that need fixing—such as laptops, cell phones, tablets, bicycles, jewelry, wooden goods, clocks, clothing, home textiles, and soft toys. Our volunteer Repair Coaches will fix them for free. Services also include knife and tool sharpening. A limit of two items per person applies. Please note there is a charge for lamp and bike parts, which are available at the Repair Café’s cost. We are unable to accept any gas or propane-powered items. For more information, contact: organizerwarwickrepaircafe@aol.com or at RepairCafeHV.org.

Mountain Lake Park Pool passes are still available for Town of Warwick residents. Visit our Town website under Parks & Recreation - Mountain Lake Park 2026 Pool Passes for the membership application or stop by the Town Clerk’s office, Monday - Friday, 8:30am to 4 pm. to submit your application and pay by check, cash or money order. Discount memberships available until May 31.

The Town Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Please note that a public workshop of the Town Board may occur up to 90 minutes before the scheduled regular meeting. A public hearing will also take place during this meeting regarding Community Development Building Grant HUD Fair Housing and Intro to Local Law No. 1 of 2026 - Issuance of Peddler and Solicitor Permits and Licenses. For viewing options, the meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Optimum customers can watch live on Channel 21.