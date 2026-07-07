Supervisor’s Corner

New York State Department of Ag and Markets Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons for senior citizens, are now available in my office. This program helps qualified residents buy locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables at nearby farmers’ markets and farm stands in New York. These coupons are offered on a first come, first serve basis and are in limited quantity.



To receive these coupons, you must meet the following criteria:

Be 60 years of age or older.



Have a monthly income at or below the federal income guidelines outlined in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) Policy Memorandum #2026-1 as: $2,461/month for one-person household; or $3,337/month for a two-person household; or $4,212/month for a three-person household.



Have not received any SFMNP coupons from any other location this year.

If you have any questions, please call my office at (845) 986-1120 ext. 241.

Warwick Gardeners 32nd Annual Countryside Garden’s Tour, Saturday, July 11 (Rain date is Sunday July 12th.) Take this self-guided tour to explore seven unique private gardens. Meet at Railroad Green on Railroad Avenue in the Village of Warwick to purchase tickets starting at 8:45 am. The tour runs throughout the day from 9 am to 4 p.m. Ticket cost is $25 each. For more information, visit: warwickgardeners.com.

The Warwick Merchants Collective presents “Summerfest Saturday” on Saturday, July 11 in the Village of Warwick along Main Street and Railroad Green from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit https://shorturl.at/T0Chj for a list of participating stores and vendors.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is offering a Defensive Driving Class on Saturday, July 18 at 9 a.m. in their Fellowship Hall, 95 Kings Highway, Warwick. This six-hour, points and insurance reduction class is DMV approved and can help save 10 percent off your insurance and possible reduction of up to four points. No formal testing. The fee for this course is $45. Call instructor Paul Lang at (845) 496-1737 to reserve a seat.

“Coffee and Conversation with Supervisor Dwyer” series continues with the next session on Tuesday, July 21 from 9-10 a.m. at Greenwood Lake Roasters, 58 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake. Residents are invited to join me for a casual, open discussion about the issues that matter most to our community. These sessions offer direct access to me and our department heads—an opportunity to ask questions, share feedback, and stay informed about Town of Warwick initiatives and services. Designed to increase accessibility and transparency, the series also provides an option for those unable to attend evening Town Board meetings to connect with Town Hall in a more convenient setting. All are welcome; no RSVP is required. For more information or to host an event, email supervisor@townofwarwickny.gov.

The Town of Warwick has released proposed Local Law No. 5 of 2026, establishing what is believed to be one of the strictest Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) zoning laws in New York State. The proposed law is designed to protect public safety while allowing reasonable residential and commercial battery storage systems and effectively preventing utility-scale battery storage facilities in our community. The full draft law and an easy-to-read summary are now available on the Town website under “Important Notices,” where residents can also conveniently submit comments through a new online public input portal. We encourage everyone to review the proposal and share constructive feedback as we continue refining the law. I want to sincerely thank the committee, our professional consultants, and especially Deputy Supervisor Russ Kowal for chairing this important effort. We are currently in the public review phase, and the draft may be amended based on public input before or after the public hearing, which begins on July 23 at 1 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall and will continue at least through the Aug. 13 Town Board meeting. Written comments may also be submitted by email to clerk@townofwarwickny.gov or by mail to the Warwick Town Board, 132 Kings Highway, Warwick, NY 10990.