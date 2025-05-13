SUPERVISOR’S CORNER

The Florida Historical Society will honor William Henry Seward with the Seward Day Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. from Village Hall followed by a wreath laying at 10:30 a.m. at the Seward monument. This family friendly event will include The Young Historian boys marching as the Civil War 124th NY Volunteer Infantry and the Young Historian girls marching as “The Women Left Behind” during the Revolutionary War.

Defensive Driving Class offered through Good Shepard Lutheran Church, Saturday, May 17 at 9 a.m., 95 Kings Highway, Warwick, with a fee of $45. This six-hour, point and insurance reduction class is DMV approved and will give you a discount on your insurance along with refreshing your defensive driving skills. Call Paul (845) 496-1737 to reserve a seat.

The next Repair Café will be held on Saturday May 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Center, Warwick Town Hall Complex, 132 Kings Highway. Bring your beloved but broken items to our Repair Coaches for help with fixing the following items (but not limited to) bikes, jewelry, mechanical/electrical items, wooden items, clocks, clothing, home textiles, soft toys. Quick repairs/consultations for laptops, tablets and cellphones. Knife and tool sharpening also available. No gas or propane powered items accepted. Please limit repair(s) to two items per person. Visit repaircafehv.org for additional information.

Duck Derby race will take place on Sunday, May 18 at 1:30 p.m. along Wawayanda Creek. Buy a duck to help support Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center. A duck/ticket cost is $5 each and can be purchased at their office, 1433 Route 17A Warwick, on their website or at a few businesses around town. For additional information or any questions, please call (845) 986-6686 or visit their website at www.winslow.org/duckderby

Founders’ Day Reenactment, Sunday May 18 at Gen. John Hathorn Historic Site, Old Stone House Inn, 21 Hathorn Rd. on the lawn. Hands-on activities and demonstrations for all ages will be start at 2 p.m. A performance of “Quiet Courage-Baroness von Riedesel’s War” will take place at 6pm. For more information visit:

To comply with State regulations, the Town has issued the Annual Water Quality Reports (AWQR) for all of our water districts for 2025. These reports can be viewed on the Town website, www.townofwarwick.org. If you are served by municipal water, please view the report for your district.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. This meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as Channel 21 of your cable box. For Town information log on to www.townofwarwick.org.