Supervisor’s Corner

The Supervisor’s office has received additional senior citizen vouchers for the New York State Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. The vouchers help with healthy food options within our area’s farmers markets. If you are 65 years or older and meet the income requirements (single person household: $2,413 per month or less; two-person household: $3,261 per month; $4,109 for a three-person household), stop by the Supervisor’s office, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to pick one up. They are available in a limited quantity and are given on a first come, first serve basis. Call (845) 986-1120 x4 with any questions.

The Repair Café will be open on Saturday, Sept. 20, in the Senior Center at the Town Hall Complex, 132 Kings Highway, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (last repair accepted at 1:30 p.m.). Bring your beloved but broken items where the repair coaches fix them for free. There is a two items per person limit and no gas or propane-powered items are accepted. For information, log onto RepairCafeHV.org or email organizerwarwickrepaircafe@aol.com.

The Orange County Household Hazardous Waste and Operation Safe Scripts Pharmaceutical Collection Event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Orange County Transfer Station #1 Maintenance Garage, 21 Training Center Lane, New Hampton from 9 a.m. to 3 pm, RAIN OR SHINE. This event is sponsored by Orange County DPW Division of EF&S., Orange County Sheriff’s Office, PaintCare and County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus, Co-Sponsored by NYSDEC. See the Town’s website for what is accepted and not.

September is Suicide Prevention Month. During the month , Warwick Cares will host a series of presentations sponsored by Suicide Prevention Center of NY and the NYS Office of Mental Health. Log onto https://www.preventsuicideny.org/training-options/ for information. Anyone in need of support can call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Ana Kanz, Receiver of Taxes, will be accepting online payments for the 2025-2026 school taxes beginning Sept. 1, 2025 through October 31., 2025.

For online payments, please visit: egov.basgov.com/warwick. Pay in person at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (except holidays). There is no penalty for payments made from Sept. 1 through Sept 30. Partial payments of 50% or more will be accepted during September, but they cannot be made online.

Please contact the Tax Receiver at (845) 986-1125 Ext. 6 prior to the penalty period for information. Checks can be made payable to Make checks payable to Ana Kanz, Receiver of Taxes,132 Kings Highway, Warwick, N.Y. 10990. Phone numbers are requested on ALL payments.

Unpaid taxes after Oct. 31 will be collected by the Commissioner of Finance, 255 Main St., Goshen, N.Y. 10924

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. The meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.