Supervisor’s Corner

“Coffee and Conversation with Supervisor Dwyer” series continues with two upcoming sessions. The first one will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 9-10 a.m. at Galloway Grill, 62 Galloway Road, Warwick with the second being an evening event on Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m. at Ochs Orchard, 4 Ochs Lane, Warwick. Residents are invited to join me for a casual, open discussion about the issues that matter most to our community. These sessions offer direct access to me and our department heads—an opportunity to ask questions, share feedback, and stay informed about Town of Warwick initiatives and services. Designed to increase accessibility and transparency, the series also provides an option for those unable to attend evening Town Board meetings to connect with Town Hall in a more convenient setting. All are welcome; no RSVP is required. For more information or to host an event, email supervisor@townofwarwickny.gov.

Greenwood Lake Vol. Fire Department Carnival presented by Ace Amusements at Ben Winstanley Park, 133 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake. Join them on Aug. 12-15 from 6 to 10 p.m. and Aug. 16 from 3 to 8 p.m. for rides, games and food. Wristbands will be available every night.

Tickets are still available for the Town of Warwick Senior BBQ. If you are a resident of the Town of Warwick and over the age of 60, stop by the Supervisor’s office for a ticket. This year it will be held on Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Warwick Town Park on Union Corners Road.

Village of Florida Fun Fest, Sunday Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 11-6 Main Street, Florida.

A day of community, memories and family fun! Stop by for live music from OC 5, Brotherhood, Hudson Blue and featuring Jimmy Sturr & his Orchestra. The day will include a car show from 10am to 3pm, Macaroni the Clown from 1 to 4pm, food trucks, vendors and FREE rides. For any questions or more information email: floridafamilyfunfest@gmail.com. This year’s Florida Fun Fest Citizen of the Year is Warwick Town Councilman Kevin Shuback.

Dial-A-Bus has a part time driving position available. Candidates must possess a clean CDL class B or C with passenger endorsement and Saturdays are a must. Responsibilities include operation of a bus on a regular schedule; collect fares and bring fares to office; assist handicapped, elderly or anyone else who needs or requests help entering or departing the bus; assist and carry any personal medical equipment or packages; have good knowledge of the busses operations and safety practices along with traffic laws and regulations. Pay is $23.50/hr. Please contact Jen at (845) 986-4174 for more information or any questions.

The Town Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 at 7 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Please note that a public workshop of the Town Board may occur up to 90 minutes before the scheduled regular meeting. For viewing options, the meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Optimum customers can watch live on Channel 21.