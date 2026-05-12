Supervisor’s Corner

May 10 – May 16 is National Police Week. The Town of Warwick would like to proudly recognize and honor the dedicated men and women of law enforcement who serve and protect our community each and every day. We extend our deepest gratitude not only to the officers of the Warwick Police Department, but also to the dispatchers, civilian staff, and support personnel whose hard work keeps the department operating effectively around the clock. We also proudly acknowledge the many law enforcement professionals from agencies across the region and beyond who call Warwick home. Their commitment to public safety, sacrifice, and service strengthen the fabric of our community. On behalf of the Town of Warwick, we thank all of our law enforcement families for their unwavering dedication and for the sacrifices they make to keep our communities safe.

May is Mental Health Month. Join Warwick Cares Initiatives in Collaboration with Warwick Valley Community Center and the Village of Warwick for a Mental Health Awareness Celebration, Saturday May 16th from 12 to 4 pm at Railroad Green in the Village of Warwick. A recently published statistic states that since the launch of 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in 2022, there has been a decline in suicides and deaths. If you or someone you know needs to chat, call or text 988. For more information, email warwickcaressigns@gmail.com.

Founders’ Day “Meet the Warwick Patriots” on Sunday, May 17 from 2-6 p.m. A free living history day to “meet and greet” descendants and friends of Warwick’s Founding Veterans and learn about our Revolutionary War veterans and their service. This will take place on the lawn at The Old Stone House Inn, 21 Hathorn Road, Warwick. For more info visit: https://shorturl.at/zeOby or email: hathornhouse@gmail.com.

Golden Hill PTA will host a Touch-A-Truck event on Sunday, May 17 from 12-4 p.m. at Remee Plaza, 1715 NY 17A, Suite 1, Florida. This unique community event allows children of all ages to touch, climb on and pretend to drive all types of exciting trucks and equipment. Also available food, entertainment vendors and kid activities. For more information or details to participate, please contact the Florida Chamber of Commerce at contact@floridanychamber.com or floridachamber2016@gmail.com.

The next Repair Café is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Center, located in the Town Hall Complex at 132 Kings Highway. Please note that the last repair item will be accepted at 1:30 p.m. For more information, contact: organizerwarwickrepaircafe@aol.com or at RepairCafeHV.org.

Duck Derby tickets now on sale! Buy a duck to help support Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center. Tickets are $5 a duck and can be purchased at the Warwick Farmers Market, Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Winslow’s website www.winslow.org/duckderby or at their office, 1433 Route 17A Warwick. The Derby race will take place on Sunday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m. at the Warwick Valley Farmers Market. For additional information or any questions, please call (845) 986-6686.

Orange County Mobile DMV is available in the Village of Greenwood Lake on Thursday, May 21. This event will take place at Village Hall, 18 Church Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be closed for a lunch break from 12 to 1 p.m. For questions or additional information, please call (845) 615-3961.

Orange County Medical Mobile Unit for veterans and the Warwick community will be available on May 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The mobile unit will be parked at a Pin Street Bowling Alley on Route 94 (across from ShopRite.) This event is open to all Warwick residents and those in the Orange County area. Mobile units are capable of providing basic health screenings such as blood pressure checks, PSA screenings and perform breast exams. This event is not only available to veterans in our area, but the Warwick community in general thanks to the Orange County Health Department along with Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662, County Legislator Barry Cheney, Lisa Lahiff, Deputy Commissioner of the Orange County Health Department, Larisa Sampson, Public Health Corps and Louis Abramson.

Mountain Lake Park Pool passes are still available for Town of Warwick residents. Visit our Town website under Parks & Recreation - Mountain Lake Park 2026 Pool Passes for the membership application or stop by the Town Clerk’s office, Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to submit your application and pay by check, cash or money order. Discount memberships available until May 31.

The Town Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Please note that a public workshop of the Town Board may occur up to 90 minutes before the scheduled regular meeting. A public hearing will also take place during this meeting regarding Community Development Building Grant HUD Fair Housing and an Intro to Local Law No. 1 of 2026 - Issuance of Peddler and Solicitor Permits and Licenses. For viewing options, the meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Optimum customers can watch live on Channel 21.