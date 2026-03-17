Supervisor’s Corner

NYS DEC Burn Ban 2026 – March 16 through May 14

This state-wide ban prohibits residential brush burning to prevent spring wildfires. During this time, burning branches, leaves, and trash is illegal statewide, with penalties starting at $500 for a first offense. Small, contained cooking or campfires are allowed however the fire must be attended, contained and have a spark arrestor. Please visit at https://shorturl.at/CaphP for more information.

Warwick Day March 21

Warwick Day this Saturday, March 21 at Sterling Forest State Park, 116 Old Forge Road, Tuxedo NY from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by and see the recently acquired replica of a link that was part of the Great Chain across the Hudson. Blacksmith demonstrations and information about our community’s contribution to the fabrication of the Great Chain will also be available. Come learn about this fascinating time in our area. For questions, email Town Historian, Sue Gardner at warwickhistory@gmail.com.

Repair Café

The Repair Café is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Center, located in the Town Hall Complex at 132 Kings Highway. Please note that the last repair item will be accepted at 1:30 p.m. Bring in your favorite items that need fixing—such as laptops, cell phones, tablets, bicycles, jewelry, wooden goods, clocks, clothing, home textiles, and soft toys. Our volunteer Repair Coaches will fix them for free. Services also include knife and tool sharpening. A limit of two items per person applies. Please note there is a charge for lamp and bike parts, which are available at the Repair Café’s cost. They are unable to accept any gas or propane-powered items. For more information, contact: organizerwarwickrepaircafe@aol.com or at RepairCafeHV.org)

Orange County Household Hazardous Waste and Operation Safe Scripts Pharmaceutical Collection Event

Saturday, March 21 at Orange County Transfer Station #1 Maintenance Garage, 21 Training Center Lane, New Hampton from 9 am to 3 pm, RAIN OR SHINE. This event is sponsored by Orange County DPW Division of EF&S., Orange County Sheriff’s Office, PaintCare and County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus, Co-Sponsored by NYSDEC. See the Town’s website for the list of accepted items.

The Town Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Please note that a public workshop of the Town Board may occur up to 90 minutes before the scheduled regular meeting. For viewing options, the meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Optimum customers can watch live on Channel 21.