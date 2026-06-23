Supervisor’s Corner

Celebrate America! Festivities in Greenwood Lake. Join the Village of Greenwood Lake on Saturday, July 4 as we honor the 250th Anniversary of America’s Independence with a series of exciting community events.



The day’s schedule includes:

11 a.m – Parade: Watch the parade proceed along Windermere Avenue.

Immediately Following – Bed Races: Experience this beloved Greenwood Lake tradition!

6:30 p.m. – Live Music: Enjoy “Ladies of the 80’s” live at Thomas Morahan Waterfront Park, featuring food trucks and vendors.

9 p.m.– Fireworks Spectacular: The evening concludes with fireworks over Greenwood Lake

For additional information, please contact the Village of Greenwood Lake at (845) 477-9215.

The Town of Warwick’s Friendly Visitor Program supports residents in need within our community. We are actively seeking volunteers who can share their time to assist neighbors with essential services, including transportation for medical care, grocery shopping, socialization through home visits, and regular wellness check-ins. To learn more or to sign up as a volunteer, please contact (845) 986-1124, (845) 341-1173 x305, or email volunteer@jfsorange.org. Training sessions are available for volunteers. Please consider volunteering to this amazing program.

Warwick Food Truck Festival at Mountain Lake Park, Thursday July 2 from 4 - 9 p.m. Visit www.warwickfoodtruckfestival.com for a list of bands and trucks participating. Parking fee will be $20 per car, cash and Venmo only to benefit Small Things, Inc whose mission is to share kindness in our community. To continue kindness with our neighbors, we invite you to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to local food pantries and/or NEW pair of children’s socks for Four Seasons Kids! This event will be held, rain or shine.