Supervisor’s Corner

This Week Students are Back to School. As a new school year begins, I want to extend my best wishes to all of our students, teachers, and families. May this year be one filled with learning, growth, and success both inside and outside the classroom.

I also want to remind drivers throughout our community to be extra cautious on the roads. Please slow down in school zones, watch for children walking or biking, and always stop and yield when school buses are loading or unloading students. The safety of our children depends on all of us staying alert and patient, particularly when roadwork continues through the fall.

In observance of Labor Day, Town Hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7.

Join the Supervisor in conversation and pizza on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Rookies, 27 N. Main Street, Florida from 5 to 7 p.m. This event is an extension of my Coffee and Conversation platform. The next Coffee and Conversation session will be on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Pine Island EMS, 679 County Rt. 1, Pine Island from 9-10 a.m. Join us for great conversation, coffee and bagels from Pine Island Bagels.

Ana Kanz, Receiver of Taxes, will be accepting online payments for the 2026-2027 school taxes beginning Sept. 1. Online Payment Information: There is a convenience fee that will be applied to this service and paid by the taxpayer to the payment processor. These fees are not included in the tax dollars paid to the collector.

The fees are as follows: Due at time of payment -

Visa, MasterCard, AMEX and Discover Credit Cards - 2.45 percent of the Total Tax

Visa Debit Card - $3.95

ACH (E-Check) electronic check - $1.75

For online payments, please visit: egov.basgov.com/warwick after September 1st

To Pay in Person:

Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway, Warwick, NY 10990

Daily Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Except for Holidays).

Sept. 1 – Sept. 30 - No Penalty

Oct. 1 – Nov. 2 - With penalty

Partial payment of 50 percent or more will be accepted during the month of September. Partial payments cannot be made online.

Please contact the Tax Receiver at (845) 986-1125 Ext. 6 prior to the penalty period.

Partial payments are not accepted if delinquent taxes are due to the Commissioner of Finance .

Make checks payable to: (Phone # requested on ALL payments) Ana Kanz, Receiver of Taxes, 132 Kings Highway, Warwick, NY 10990.

Unpaid taxes after Nov. 2 will be collected by: Commissioner of Finance, 255 Main Street, Goshen, NY 10924. For questions, call (845) 291-2480.

PAYMENTS MADE AFTER NOVEMBER 2ND WILL NOT BE POSTED ON THE WEBSITE.

Taxes unpaid after Nov. 16 will be re-levied onto the 2027 Town & County Tax Roll with additional penalties.

Warwick Arts Fest, Saturday, Sept. 5 (rain date 9/6) from 2-7 p.m. at Stanley Deming Park. This family friendly outdoor Arts Festival will feature hands-on art making opportunities, interactive installations, live music and performances along with art and food vendors. For more info visit: www.wickhamworks.org.

Annual Onion Festival, Saturday Sept. 6 at the Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 16, 16 Legion Road, Pine Island featuring Jimmy Sturr and his orchestra. This event starts at 2 p.m., rain or shine. Bring your own chairs and food will be available for purchase. Annual Onion Eating Contest sponsored by Pine Island Chamber of Commerce. Advance ticket sales are available for $20 by calling (845) 651-4266 or $23 at the door.

The Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum will dedicate a special marker on the Col. John Cowdrey gravesite in Warwick Cemetery on Sunday Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. for his participation in that event. As a project that started in 2018, the museum began locating the final resting place of as many of the participants from the Boston Tea Party as they could to place commemorative markers at their gravesite. Their partnership with American Ancestors for Boston Tea Party Descendants Program helped them find Col. John Cowdrey along with Thomas White in Coaldale, Pa.

Taste of Warwick, Tuesday Sept. 15 at Warwick Valley Winery from 6 to 9 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Backpack Snack Attack. Early bird discount, get your tickets by Aug. 31: $75 individual, $130 for 2. After Aug. 31, $85 per person. For tickets visit: https://shorturl.at/sf0xr.

For event information email: jelena@warwickcc.org.

The Town Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Please note that a public workshop of the Town Board may occur up to 90 minutes before the scheduled regular meeting. For viewing options, the meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Optimum customers can watch live on Channel 21.