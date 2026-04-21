Supervisor’s Corner

Mountain Lake Park Pool passes are still available for Town of Warwick residents. Visit the town website under Parks & Recreation - Mountain Lake Park 2026 Pool Passes for the membership application or stop by the Town Clerk’s office, Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to submit your application and pay by check, cash or money order. Discount memberships available until 5/31/26.

Operation Clean Sweep in the Town of Warwick will take place on April 25. Register your clean up area in advance at info@warwickcc.org or stop in person at the Caboose on South Street from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Garbage bags and gloves will be available there or at Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce, 75 Main Street. Please see their website and click on ‘Register’ to sign up. Bags will be picked up by Warwick DPW the week of April 27.

Other Programs available on April 25 from 9 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. in the Chase Lot on South Street:

- Paper Shredding (Warwick Lions Club) $7/box suggested donation

- Sneaker & Rubber Cleat Collection (Warwick Lions Club)

- Eye Glass & Hearing Aid Collection (Warwick Lions Club)

- Cell Phone Collection (National Coalition Against Domestic Violence)

- Coolest Recycling Drive (Sustainable Warwick) 63 Public Works Rd. Only accepting refrigerators, dehumidifiers, AC units, & others with refrigerant, no household appliances. Courtesy of Sustainable Warwick &Town of Warwick DPW.

Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering free Social Security seminars lead by Lynch Wealth Strategies in their office at 75 Main Street, Warwick on April 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and also on April 30 from 3 to 4 p.m. To register, email Jelena at info@wvcc.org. Space is limited.

We the People Warwick April Dialogue Series will hold its final installment on Tuesday, April 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Avenue, Warwick. For additional details or to register, please visit: wethepeoplewarwick.org/dialogue-series.

The Town Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Please note that a public workshop of the Town Board may occur up to 90 minutes before the scheduled regular meeting. For viewing options, the meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Optimum customers can watch live on Channel 21.