Supervisor’s Corner

The Warwick Valley Rod & Gun Club hosts their annual “Take a Kid Fishing Day” on Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event, which stocks more than 500 trout for the youth event, takes place on the Wawayanda Creek’s Baird property located on Baird’s Lane between Sanfordville Rd and Covered Bridge Rd. This free event is for ages five through 14 and food and refreshments will be available.

“Get Hooked on Fishing, Not Drugs” Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced the sixth Youth Fishing Derby. This year it will run from April 1 to September 14. The contest is open to children aged four to 18 who are children or grandchildren of Orange County residents. As part of the DA’s Community Outreach Program, the derby encourages outdoor activity to deter drug use and gang involvement by alleviating boredom and anxiety. Fishing teaches patience and resilience, qualities used by several U.S. presidents to manage office stress. Entry is free. Fish of any size, fresh or saltwater, must be legally caught in New York State according to state regulations. To enter, email a photo of the child with their catch, the child’s first name, and an adult’s phone number to dafishingcontest@gmail.com. Each angler may submit up to three entries. Ten winners will be drawn at random from all entries. Each participant is eligible for a single prize package, which includes a Mystery Tackle Box Bass Fishing Kit and an official, limited edition District Attorney’s Office t-shirt. As a special bonus, the first winner selected will also be awarded a $100 gift card. Upon the conclusion of the contest, winners may collect their prizes at the DA’s office in Goshen or have them delivered by mail. Please note that all photos submitted during the derby will become the property of the District Attorney’s Office.

Greenwood Lake Canada Geese Dog Harassment Program, runs from March 1 through November 30. Approved volunteer dog walkers, who must display official identification badges, are permitted to access the Town Beach during hours when it is closed to the public. Additionally, participants may utilize town and village fields during daylight hours, provided no scheduled events are in progress. For further information, please contact Greenwood Lake Village Hall at (845) 477-9215.

Warwick Fire Department Engine Company 3, 132 South Street Extension, Warwick will host a roast beef dinner fundraiser on Thursday, April 9. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with takeout services available beginning at 6:30 p.m. The menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, rolls, and dessert. Tickets are priced at $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (aged 60 and over), and $15 for children aged 12 and under. For reservations or takeout orders, please call 845-986-4455 or 845-450-0736. For questions or additional information please email: dlswarwick@gmail.com.

The Town Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Please note that a public workshop of the Town Board may occur up to 90 minutes before the scheduled regular meeting. For viewing options, the meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Optimum customers can watch live on Channel 21.