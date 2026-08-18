Supervisor’s Corner

Warwick Arts Fest, Saturday, Sept. 5 (rain date Sept. 6) from 2-7 p.m. at Stanley Deming Park. This family-friendly outdoor Arts Festival will feature hands-on art making opportunities, interactive installations, live music and performances along with art and food vendors. For more info visit: www.wickhamworks.org.

Annual Onion Festival, Saturday Sept. 6 at the Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 16, 16 Legion Road, Pine Island featuring Jimmy Sturr and his orchestra. This event starts at 2 p.m., rain or shine. Bring your own chairs and food will be available for purchase. Annual Onion Eating Contest sponsored by Pine Island Chamber of Commerce. Advance ticket sales are available for $20 by calling (845) 651-4266 or $23 at the door.

Orange County Household Hazardous Waste and Operation Safe Scripts Pharmaceutical Collection Event, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Orange County Transfer Station #1 Maintenance Garage, 21 Training Center Lane, New Hampton from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., RAIN OR SHINE. This event is sponsored by Orange County DPW Division of EF&S., Orange County Sheriff’s Office, PaintCare and County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus, Co-Sponsored by NYSDEC. See the Town’s website for the list of accepted items.

Taste of Warwick, Tuesday Sept. 15 at Warwick Valley Winery from 6 to 9 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Backpack Snack Attack. Early bird discount, get your tickets by Aug. 31: $75 individual, $130 for two. After Aug. 31, $85 per person. For tickets visit: https://shorturl.at/IVR6I.

For event information email: jelena@warwickcc.org.

The Town Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Please note that a public workshop of the Town Board may occur up to 90 minutes before the scheduled regular meeting. For viewing options, the meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Optimum customers can watch live on Channel 21.