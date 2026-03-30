Superintendent Spotlight: Sadie Cirbus

Warwick Valley Middle School sixth grader Sadie Cirbus already has her sights set on 2032 – a year she hopes will bring her to two very different stages: her high school graduation and the Olympic podium.



Sadie is a standout member of the Warwick Valley Weightlifting Club who has been competing in weightlifting competitions across the country since her early elementary school years. She was first introduced to the idea by her father – an international CrossFit coach – and it quickly turned into a passion.



Since then, she has competed and earned medals at major weightlifting competitions across the country, including Nationals, the U.S. Open and the Arnold Classic.

“It’s really fun – I feel like I push my limits and I get a lot out of it,” Sadie said. “And it’s not a very popular sport. So when people ask what my sport is, I get to say weightlifting and explain more about it.”

Dreaming of the Olympics

Earlier this month, Sadie earned triple silver medals at the Arnold Classic in the U13 division, placing in all three categories: snatch, clean and jerk, and overall. She lifted 55 kilograms (over 120 pounds) in the clean and jerk and 42 kilograms (over 90 pounds) in the snatch – impressive marks that reflect not only tremendous physical strength, but also years of dedication and discipline.

Sadie trains nearly everyday, steadily working towards her long-term goal.

“My goal is the 2032 Olympics,” she said.

In the near term, she is working toward her goal of lifting 65 kilograms in the clean and jerk and 55 kilograms in the snatch – milestones she approaches with patience and focus, noting that, with this sport, consistency is key.

A passion for performing arts

While Sadie’s strength sets her apart, it’s only one side of who she is.

Outside the gym, she is equally at home on stage. She’s an active member of both the middle school drama club and ukulele club, recently performing “We Belong” at the 2026 Ukulele Benefit Concert and will appear as part of the ensemble in the upcoming spring production of Matilda Jr.

Her love of performing runs in the family. Both her father and brother are actors, and she grew up surrounded by music, theater and storytelling. She remembers being especially inspired by her brother, who, at a young age, landed a role as one of the Lost Boys in the Broadway production of Finding Neverland and toured for several months.

“I grew up around singing and acting, and I just love it so much,” she said.

Sadie has already begun building her own experience on stage. In third grade, she performed in an off-Broadway production of Annie in New York City, playing Pepper, one of the featured orphans.

“I went to school during the week, and then on weekends I would go there from morning until late at night, and it was really fun,” she said. “Being social and having the opportunity to be part of that experience was really cool.”

Managing fear and committing to the work

Whether she’s preparing for a performance or stepping onto the competition platform, Sadie is no stranger to the jitters that come with being the center of focus. However, through these experiences, she has learned to better manage nerves and stay present in the moment.

“I’m always nervous at first, but once I start, it just becomes fun,” she said.

When it comes to lifting, Sadie trains nearly every day, working with multiple coaches to refine both her strength and technique. Her routine includes not only Olympic lifts, but also cardio, strength work and dedicated time to perfecting form, which is critical when it comes to preventing injury as well as scoring.



“Some days I don’t even add weight — I just work with the bar to make sure everything is right,” she explained. “At competitions, if your form isn’t right, the lift doesn’t count.”

A lesson in patience

Beyond the physical strength, Sadie says weightlifting has taught her the power of patience.

“It’s taught me a lot about how to be patient,” she said. “If you rush a lift or lose focus, you can miss it. You have to stay focused and trust yourself.”

Looking ahead, Sadie is preparing for her next competition at the 2026 National Championships in Colorado Springs this June. It’s another step forward in a journey that is uniquely her own.