Superintendent Spotlight: Mason Farningham

At Warwick Valley Middle School, students are encouraged to explore their interests, challenge themselves, and grow both inside and outside of the classroom. Sixth grader Mason Farningham exemplifies this through his commitment to academics, athletics, and the arts -- both musical and martial.

Mason maintains a busy schedule that reflects his wide range of interests. He is a saxophone player, following in the footsteps of both his parents, and a member of the school’s symphony orchestra.

“I chose the saxophone because my parents played it,” Mason said. “My whole family can play.”

Discipline and focus learned through sport

Alongside his musical pursuits, Mason trains regularly in wrestling and jiu-jitsu, sports that require discipline, focus and perseverance.

He began practicing jiu-jitsu when he was just five years old, currently holding a gray and black belt, and has been competing regularly in tournaments for years. Mason typically competes about once a month and trains consistently with coaches and his peers to prepare. His experience in jiu-jitsu has also supported his development in wrestling, a sport he started last year, where he applies similar techniques and strategies.

“Wrestling is a lot faster, but jiu-jitsu is more controlled,” he explained. “They use a lot of the same principles.”

Through these experiences, Mason has learned to stay confident and focused while continuing to work toward improvement. He approaches competition with a thoughtful mindset, understanding that growth comes from both success and setbacks.

“I don’t like to lose,” he said. “But the losses are important because they show me that I can get better.”

Committed to succeding

One of Mason’s proudest accomplishments so far includes placing fourth in a nine-person bracket at a major, international jiu-jitsu competition hosted by the Abu Dhabi Combat Club. He credits his family, coaches, and teammates for their continued support and guidance as he works toward improving with each competition.

“There are still people I’m working to catch up to, and I want to keep practicing so I can get there one day,” he said.

Mason says that preparation is key to his success, and he stays committed to training year-round.

“I just train a lot,” he said. “I practice with my coaches and other kids, and I really like competing.”

In addition to his extracurricular activities, Mason remains focused on his academics, consistently putting forth his best effort. He hopes to one day even attend Harvard, reflecting the high standards he sets for himself both in and out of the classroom.

A love of fishing

Outside of school, Mason enjoys fishing and traveling, often visiting different places in the region. One of his favorite spots is Delaware Seashore State Park, where he has had memorable fishing experiences. He is also hoping to travel to Florida this summer to spend more time on the water and fulfill another one of his goals.

“I want to catch a marlin someday,” he said.

Mason plans to eventually study business, with the goal of one day operating a charter boat company that combines his entrepreneurial interests with his love for adventure and being on the water. In the meantime, Mason is preparing for several upcoming competitions in Trenton and Albany and remains focused on improving his skills.

Whether he is performing with the orchestra, competing on the mat, or working toward his academic goals, he consistently demonstrates determination, resilience, and a willingness to grow.