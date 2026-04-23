Superintendent Spotlight: Luke Beattie

Launching yourself more than 17 feet into the air is quieter than you might expect. For Warwick Valley High School senior Luke Beattie, one of the nation’s top high school pole vaulters, the moment is not defined by noise or intensity. It comes down to trust.

“There is definitely a mental side to it, but I’ve learned to block all that out,” Luke explained. “Most people get in their head. If you think too much, you get stiff, and that throws everything off.”

Instead, Luke relies on instinct—the kind only gained through repetition, discipline, and years of dedication. This foundation has propelled him into the top tier of high school track and field.

A family with deep roots in Wildcat track and field

Luke’s journey began in fifth grade, shaped in part by his family’s deep roots in Wildcat track and field. With his sister competing in pole vault and his father, a former decathlete, holding several Warwick Valley records, Luke grew up mindful of that legacy and equally motivated to carve out his own path.

By eighth grade, he had already claimed a Section IX title. Since then, Luke has won seven New York State titles and about a dozen Section IX championships across multiple events. He earned a national title as a freshman and continues to compete at the highest level at New Balance Nationals, including a second-place finish last year.

More recently, he cleared 17 feet, 8 1⁄2 inches, placing him among the top vaulters in the country. However, one of his most memorable breakthroughs came during his junior year, when he cleared 17 feet, 7 inches in competition.

“I didn’t really believe it at first,” he said. “I was only 16, and it didn’t fully hit me until afterward. Then colleges started reaching out, and that’s when I realized I was getting noticed on a bigger level.”

Continuing dad’s legacy by breaking records

Throughout his development, his father’s records served as early benchmarks.

“I just wanted to break a few of them,” he said. “But I ended up breaking almost all of them.”

Today, he holds nearly every major program record, including eclipsing his father’s mark in the pole vault. He owns school records in the pole vault, 55-meter, 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter events, and has been part of record-setting 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.

A strong support system

Along the way, Luke has benefited from a strong support system. Assistant coach and Warwick Valley alumnus Tim St. Lawrence, a program fixture for over 50 years, believes Luke’s influence extends far beyond the runway.

“Luke has been a sensational team captain and a fully dedicated student-athlete at Warwick Valley,” he said. “Luke has modeled leadership, sportsmanship, and the team concept all four years. Even as he set records, he remained humble and brought a positive approach to his teammates each day.”

Among his biggest role models, Coach St. Lawrence’s character has left a lasting impression on Luke.

“Everybody around me will say the same thing,” he said. “Coach St. Lawrence is the friendliest person you’ll ever meet. He can motivate you when you’re going through a hard time and get you where you need to be.”

That support has proven vital through difficult stretches. Injuries have forced adjustments, stepping away from football, at times competing while still recovering—and balancing academics with training has required both discipline and careful time management.

“Going from practice to having to do homework after is tough,” Luke said. “But it teaches you work ethic.”

Next stop, University of Tennessee

This fall, Luke will attend the University of Tennessee. He plans to study supply chain management and continue his track and field career.

As he prepares for this next chapter, however, one goal remains top of mind.

“I want to win the national championship at New Balance Outdoors,” he said. “That’s my biggest goal right now because I’ve gotten second the past two years.”

Luke’s advice for younger athletes is grounded in his own experience.

“You’ve got to want it,” he said. “You can’t complain about it. You have to enjoy what you’re doing, or you’re not going to get anywhere.”

For Luke, success is built long before takeoff, through preparation, persistence, and a willingness to trust the work.