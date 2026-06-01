Superintendent Spotlight: Emma Giglio and Olivia Zottola

Warwick Valley High School students Emma Giglio and Olivia Zottola have spent most of their lives in gymnastics. Both began the sport around the age of two and have developed a close bond while balancing demanding schedules, academics, and the physical and mental challenges that come with competing at a high level.

Building on years of dedication, Emma, a freshman, and Olivia, a junior, now train Monday through Friday, practicing 20 hours each week while also managing school responsibilities and extracurricular activities. Olivia is involved in the National Honor Society and Interact Club, while Emma is completing her first year in a traditional high school setting after previously being homeschooled.

Over time, gymnastics has become a source of deep connection and support. Although often seen as an individual pursuit, Emma and Olivia emphasize how the team environment contributes to their personal growth.

“Our team is really close-knit,” Olivia said. “It feels like home.”

Injuries provide lessons in patience and discipline

Reaching these advanced levels has not come without challenges. Both athletes currently compete at advanced levels, with Emma training at Level 10 and Olivia preparing to move from Level 9 to Level 10 competition. This season, Emma specialized in beam after recovering from a back injury that temporarily limited her ability to compete in any events, while Olivia recently returned from her own lengthy recovery.

These injuries forced both athletes to slow down after years of constant training, introducing months of physical therapy and recovery. Rather than dwelling on setbacks, both said the experience taught them patience, discipline, and a deeper understanding of their bodies.

“I learned to trust the process,” Emma said. “It taught me to be more patient and just progress at a normal pace rather than rushing everything.”

Olivia said gymnastics has also helped shape the way she approaches everyday life.

“It’s taught me discipline,” Olivia said. “Every day has a structure for me. I know what my day is going to look like from the second I wake up.”

Gymnasitics inspires interest in science and health

Gymnastics has inspired Emma and Olivia’s interests beyond the sport. Emma enjoys science and English, while Olivia hopes to pursue nursing, both crediting gymnastics for sparking their fascination with health and resilience.

Beyond competition, both athletes highlight how gymnastics developed their resilience, teamwork, and ability to overcome challenges in all aspects of life.

Emma said one of the most rewarding parts of the sport has been the relationships she has built with teammates over the years.

“I’ve really learned how to build good bonds with people,” Emma said. “Especially this year, I’ve had a really good experience with my teammates.”

Athletes appreciate the journey as much as the results

While the sport demands long practices, intense focus, and constant perseverance, both athletes said they still love every part of the journey.

“I just love going in and working hard every day,” Emma said. “It’s not just about seeing the results. It’s about the journey.”