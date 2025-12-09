Superintendent’s Spotlight: Madison Olszewski

Warwick Valley High School senior Madison “Madi” Olszewski has spent the last four years showing up - for her teammates, her school, her community and, most importantly, herself. Whether she’s building homecoming floats with her classmates, leading student senate meetings, or competing on the track in the fall, winter and spring, she brings consistency and commitment to everything she does. And this year, her commitment paid off as Olszewski achieved her ultimate goal by qualifying for the NYSPHAA Championships in the 5K. The accomplishment was especially meaningful after missing the qualifying mark by just one second the year before.

“It was heartbreaking, but I made it my goal that I had to qualify this year,” she said. “I took all that upset and basically turned it into fuel.”

When the gun went off at the Sec. IX Class A Championships on Nov. 4, Olszewski raced with intention. Once she secured a strong position early on, she shifted her focus inward.

“Once I was in my spot, I just focused on my breathing and staying strong,” she said. “Running is difficult because you’re stuck in your head the whole time. It’s easy to get negative quickly, so I kept telling myself, ‘You can do this. You’re strong enough.’ I knew my entire season and all my training were leading to that race.”

Her strategy worked. She maintained her position from start to finish, securing her ticket to the state meet where she finished with a time of 20 minutes and 10 seconds. She concluded her senior season on a high note, earning the title of Warwick’s top finisher throughout the season. She was also honored with the prestigious NYSPHSAA Sportsmanship Award. To top it off, Madi will continue her running career at the Division I level and has officially signed with her future program - Siena College.

“Last year was the worst, missing it by a second crushed me,” she explained. “But I took all of that and grew from it. Everything worked out in the end because of what I put into it. I put a lot of work into my sport, and seeing it pay off like this is just... great. It’s really great.”

Her cross country coach, Charles Sommerlad, couldn’t agree more.

“Madi has been every coach’s dream,” he said. “She was our top runner in every race this season, she was the team captain, and a great leader. She’s been everything a coach could hope for.”

While running strengthened her resilience, her leadership roles helped her discover her voice. For all four years of high school, Olszewski has served as president of her class, taking on significant responsibilities such as planning major school events and speaking on behalf of her peers at assemblies.

“I liked being involved in the school and having a say in student life,” she said. “I think I always just wanted to help people, and being class president let me do that.”

As class president, Olszewski has been instrumental in planning significant events such as prom and the upcoming senior trip. However, organizing this year’s blood drive was especially meaningful.

Her interest in helping others deepened through Warwick Valley’s biomedical sciences pathway, a three-year program exploring human body systems, medical interventions and more. It was in these classes that her career goals became clear.

“Nursing is my calling,” she said. “I’m fascinated by the body and by helping others, and these classes have really prepared me for that field.”

She plans to study nursing at Siena, where the program will allow her to take the nursing exam junior year and become a registered nurse by her senior year. Currently, she’s considering specializing in emergency medicine.

As for her athletic ambitions, Olszewski will be running the 5K for Siena’s team, which competes in the NCAA Division I Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. She knows she’ll be arriving at Siena in what will seem like no time at all, so with her senior year flying by, she’s making sure to savor every moment, including the traditions that have been so important to her during her high school experience. Homecoming, in particular, has always held a special place in her heart.

This fall, her classmates and fellow float builders selected her as homecoming queen - an honor that meant a great deal.

“Being chosen as homecoming queen was really special because it reflected the hard work I put in to make that week memorable for everyone,” she said.

As she prepares for the next chapter, Madi feels ready to take on the challenges of balancing a Division I athletic schedule with a nursing major.

“I’ve gotten used to having a lot on my plate,” she said. “I think I’ve set myself up well. I’m organized, and I know how to manage my time.”

Having made the most of her high school years, Olszewski always encourages younger students to do the same.

“Get involved. It’s really fun, and you make friends and connections with teachers,” she said. “And have confidence in yourself because staying positive and believing in yourself can get you really far. Believing in myself helped me accomplish all my goals. Confidence matters. Positivity matters. It all adds up.”