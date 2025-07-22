Summer is for local peaches

From mid-July and continuing into August, peach varieties grown in the Hudson Valley typically begin to ripen and are symbolic of the summer varieties of fresh fruits to be enjoyed during the hot days. Apple Ridge Orchards on Distillery Road offers early and late-season varieties - both white and yellow peaches - for visitors to pick for about six to eight weeks.

“Hudson Valley’s warm, sunny days and cooler nights in help peaches develop natural sugars and vibrant flavor,” Farmer Joe Degise, Apple Ridge Orchards co-owner and orchard manager said. “It’s this combination of seasonal balance that produces firm, aromatic, tree-ripened fruit — much better than supermarket options picked under-ripe and shipped long distances.”

Apple Ridge Orchards is among the most scenic and rustic pick-your-own peach orchards, apple orchards, and pumpkin patches throughout Warwick Valley. The family-run orchard is open from June to December for visitors to enjoy breathtaking scenery as they walk through majestic orchards and manicured fields.

Visitors can also go on an old-fashioned tractor pulled hay wagon ride, pet and feed friendly farm animals, visit the farm stand to taste the orchard’s famous apple cider and apple cider donuts (in season), and even savor delicious farm goodies during gourmet weekend BBQs.

Guests can also enjoy a sunflower field for photos and picking. The pick-your-own peach experience draws locals and visitors alike for a hands-on, farm-fresh experience. There are more varieties to choose from, and a larger quantity of ripe fruit. It’s also a convenient time to can, bake, or freeze peaches before the season ends.

Apple Ridge Orchard, located at 101 Distillery Road in Warwick, is open to the public every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, log onto AppleRidgeOrchards.com.