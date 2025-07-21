Summer Band Camp in full swing

Summer band camp is in full swing with over 25 dedicated ensemble members and a wide selection of classic hits. The program runs three days a week during July, ending with a concert on July 30 to showcase the students’ talent and growth.

“They get to work on their sound within a group. Practicing on your own or having a private tutor is great, but at the end of the day, there is no replica of playing with your peers,” said Florida Union Free School District band teacher William Couture said about the benefits of enrolling students in a summer band program.

Couture added that this year’s program saw high interest and enrollment compared to years before, with many returning students.

Isabella Karpen said she was looking forward to returning for her second summer in the band program because of the opportunities she would have to play music that was more challenging than what she previously played.

“I hope at our concert the audience will see that we as a whole got better in the summer band,” she said, adding that she appreciates her teacher’s ability to make the program fun while still ensuring all of the students become better musicians.

“Mr. Couture is kind of funny sometimes, but he’s also a really good conductor,” said Michael Signorile, who is experiencing the summer program for the first time. “He has little tricks to help you to remember and learn things.” Signorile added that he hopes his family will be able to recognize his growth as a musician and see the improvements he has been working towards at the concert.