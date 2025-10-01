Students of the Month

Mairead Hoens is demonstrating exceptional commitment and talent by immersing herself in two very different musical disciplines this year in both guitar and chorus. The ninth grader was recently selected as a member of S.S. Seward’s select choir.

Isabella Karpen is a seventh grader who has demonstrated remarkable dedication by balancing two demanding musical pursuits: band and chorus. Her commitment to both instrumental and vocal arts is truly impressive. She has already distinguished herself by being selected as a member of the S.S. Seward select choir.

Winter Garcia is a seventh grader who consistently creates truly beautiful pieces of artwork in Mrs. Allen’s class. She has been nominated for her dedication to pushing herself, constantly trying out new techniques and methods to expand her artistic skill set. Her creativity and unique talent are truly one-of-a-kind, Allen said, making her a standout artist and a wonderful example to her peers.