Students learn to sing the blues

Fourth graders at Golden Hill Elementary School are exploring a variety of musical styles and genres in class with Kristin Risedorph, with many naming the blues as a favorite and noting its origins in the United States.

After learning about the history of the blues, students were challenged to write and perform their own songs.

“Each group had to think of an idea for their lyrics and follow the 12-bar blues rhyming scheme, which is three lines, the first two being very similar and the last one different,” Risedorph said. “This project not only helps us learn about musical styles, the importance of rhyming lyrics and music history, it also helps us navigate working in groups and compromising.”

Students created band names and brainstormed song topics, including doing homework and not being allowed to play kickball in gym class every day, before writing original songs.

“I got to be with my friends and I got to make some music with them,” said Cole Slesinski.

Students said they were nervous to perform for their peers, but gained confidence and had fun once they began.

Kylie Williams said she enjoyed collaborating with her group. “We came up with sad topics that were also kind of silly,” she said. “And we had to make it into sections and chant to a certain beat, which makes it the blues.”

After each performance, classmates applauded in support of one another’s work.