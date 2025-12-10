Students gain real world knowledge

Business Law students at S.S. Seward Institute had the opportunity to hear from Richard Moran, an Assistant District Attorney with Orange County, during a visit to their classroom this week. Moran, who has more than 20 years of experience practicing law, discussed his career path and the day-to-day responsibilities of a prosecutor. He engaged students in an interactive question-and-answer session.

“Listening to real cases and learning what his job is actually like was really interesting,” said 11th grader Brooke Ehlers. “It was also interesting to learn the differences between prosecution and defense and how each side has a role in ensuring trials are fair. Overall, the visit helped me understand the justice system better and showed how much responsibility lawyers actually have.”

Ryleigh LeCastre, a senior, said Moran’s visit provided a valuable perspective.

“He led us through the guidelines and hardships of being a prosecutor and shared anecdotes about his experiences. His time in our class gave me a lot of perspective on the law and how lawyers operate,” LeCastre said.

Teacher Dominick Pascullo said bringing professionals into classrooms gives students valuable resources when it comes to their learning and their careers.

“Visitors like this allow the students to hear from people out there, on the front lines so to speak, who can share their experiences. For example, Mr. Moran was able to talk about specific cases he had prosecuted and the process behind them,” Pascullo said. “This allows the walls between the classroom and the real world to come down and blend together. It’s a very worthwhile experience for our students.”

In addition to his work as a prosecutor, Moran volunteers as an attorney adviser for the school’s Mock Trial team. Faculty and students expressed their appreciation for his time and dedication.