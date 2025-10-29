Student leaders speak to local military veterans

Four students from Warwick Valley High School who participated in this summer’s Boys’ and Girls’ State programs shared their experiences with local military veterans during the September meeting of the Warwick American Legion.

Hank Wendell, Anaia Denerley, Juliet Thomas and Joe Sanzone represented Warwick as delegates to the prestigious leadership course.

Nicholas P. Lesando, Jr., American Legion Post 214 in Warwick selected and sponsored the students from a pool of about 30 applicants. The Boys’ and Girls’ State programs are designed to educate rising seniors about civic engagement, leadership, and community service through activities such as mock government sessions, debates, and leadership training.

These week-long programs take place in early summer, with the Girls’ State held at SUNY Brockport and the Boys’ State hosted at Morrisville State College in Morrisville.

Post 214 Commander Tony Cosimano recognized Legionnaire Mike Eckert for overseeing the selection process and expressed gratitude to the Warwick Valley High School guidance counselors and the Warwick Valley Rotary Club for their valuable support.

During their presentation, the students discussed how the experience broadened their understanding of civic responsibility and inspired them to become more active in their communities. They also expressed appreciation for the support provided by the American Legion, noting that the opportunity to engage with peers from across the state was both challenging and rewarding.