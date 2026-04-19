Story Share returns April 30

We The People Warwick will host its ninth presentation of Warwick Story Share, taking place on Thursday, April 30 from 7-9 p.m. at the Fence Road Brewery. This community-building event features 10-12 Warwick residents telling a five-minute “story-nugget” of something that happened to them; something that changed them. Over the past eight events, the stories have been very varied and audiences have reacted to them with a lot of laughter, some gasps, and the occasional tear, but always with warmth and recognition of shared humanity.

For this event, We The People is shifting the venue from the municipal buildings it used in the past to the Fence Road Brewery off of Union Corners Road. Organizers said the welcoming ambience of a brewery or tavern will be even more conducive to building community connections. Food and beverages will be available.



To learn more about this event, go to wethepeoplewarwick.org/warwick-story-share.