Stop Hate Challenge submissions sought

The Jewish Federation of Greater Orange County, N.Y., invites Orange County students to enter the Zachor Antisemitism Initiative’s Stop Hate Challenge. This year’s contest seeks submissions on climate and environmental justice: the principle that all people are entitled to equal environmental protection regardless of race, color or national origin.

﻿The contest is open to Orange County students in grades six through 12. Cash prizes of will be awarded to winning students and their teachers.

Submissions are due March 25. For more information visit https://shorturl.at/50tg2