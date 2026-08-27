St. Stephen’s Church to hold 9/11 memorial on Sept. 10

On Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026 at 6 p.m., St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, located at 75 Sanfordville Rd. in Warwick, will remember the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with a special 9/11 memorial vigil.

Aware that the actual anniversary will be filled with local ceremonies throughout Warwick, the greater Hudson Valley and New York City, St. Stephen’s Church will hold this vigil the night before in order to give the community an opportunity to quietly reflect on and remember the events of that day. It will be a traditional vespers service, not a mass.

“This will be a quiet evening of prayer, Scripture, music and remembrance,” said Rev. Slawomir Ciszkowski, pastor of St. Stephen’s Church.

“We will remember all those who died that day, including members of our own community. We will pray for their families and loved ones, give thanks for those who served and sacrificed. Finally, we will pray for peace in our country and throughout the world,” he said.

Ciszkowski invites all to join in prayer, reflection and remembrance on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Church.