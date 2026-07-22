Special meeting notice

The Board of Trustees of the Village of Warwick will hold a special meeting on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Village Hall, 77 Main Street to consider a resolution to authorize submission of a Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) Grant Application, due on July 27, to the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation for Water System Improvements for the reservoir storage tank and related infrastructure improvements, with an estimated project cost of $3,600,000.

The public is invited to attend the public portion of the meeting.