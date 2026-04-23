Spartans Graduate from MedAchieve program at Touro College

Three S.S. Seward juniors, Ava Andrade, Sierra Grove and Georgia Maesano, were recognized on Wednesday, April 15 for completing the MedAchieve program at Touro College of Medicine.

The program pairs high achieving students who have an interest in pursuing a career in the medical field with a first-year medical student as a mentor.

“It was an absolutely incredible experience in which I made new friends and acquired so much useful knowledge,” said Andrade. “Most importantly, it made me feel even more motivated to pursue a career in medicine in the future.”



In the program, students participated in lectures and labs weekly starting in the fall at Touro College after school. Their experiences ranged from diagnosing injuries, experimenting with lab cultures,and even working with cadavers to learn about what it takes to be a future medical student and professional.

“These three Spartans have shown impressive dedication and promise,” said Principal Michael Maesano. “We are so proud of the way they represented S.S. Seward!”