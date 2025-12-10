Sock Hop into 50th day of school

Golden Hill Elementary School’s second graders recently celebrated their 50th day of school with a day full of 1950’s treats, activities and outfits.

Nicole Moundroukas led her class dressed in a poodle skirt and ascot. She even brought her roller skates in case an opportunity arose to show off her skills.

“They’re learning skip counting, so I thought I could make it exciting with a theme,” she said.

Students participated in many math activities throughout the day, including one that had them come up with as many ways as they could think of to make 50 cents with different coin combinations. Who knew that there are 292 ways?

During their celebration, students also learned about historic moments of the 1950s such as the invention of Legos, the first published Peanuts comic strip and the fame of Elvis Presley.

In another math activity with a 1950s diner theme, students were told to pretend they had 50 cents to spend at the diner and were given a menu with items listed at various prices. They were told to place an order with all 50 cents, but to be careful not to go over budget.

To celebrate their hard work, students ended the day by enjoying ice cream and listening to music from the 1950s.