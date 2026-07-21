x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Smoky skies

Towards the end of last week, smoke from the Canadian wildfires made its way down to Warwick, and the surrounding area. Here are some photos taken by readers around the region.

| 21 Jul 2026 | 04:29
    Haze hangs over the sod fields of Pine Island Turf. Photo: Kelsey Gurda
    Haze hangs over the sod fields of Pine Island Turf. Photo: Kelsey Gurda
    A smoky pink sky in Edenville Thursday evening. Photo: Brian Dunn
    A smoky pink sky in Edenville Thursday evening. Photo: Brian Dunn
    A view of New York City from Hoboken, taken by Warwick resident Kevin Boyle.
    A view of New York City from Hoboken, taken by Warwick resident Kevin Boyle.
    A view of the Water’s Soul sculpture in Jersey City from Hoboken, taken by Warwick resident Kevin Boyle.
    A view of the Water’s Soul sculpture in Jersey City from Hoboken, taken by Warwick resident Kevin Boyle.
    A firey sun in Warwick last Thursday, July 16 around 8 p.m. Photo: Stefanie Langone
    A firey sun in Warwick last Thursday, July 16 around 8 p.m. Photo: Stefanie Langone