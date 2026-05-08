Seward JROTC visits Fordham

Students in the S.S. Seward Institute JROTC program visited Fordham University’s ROTC program for a field trip titled “A Day in the Life of an ROTC Cadet,” gaining firsthand insight into the responsibilities, discipline and leadership development of collegiate ROTC.

During the visit, cadets observed and participated in physical training, leadership labs and hands-on exercises designed to strengthen teamwork and problem-solving skills while offering a glimpse into daily life as an ROTC cadet.

Cadet Eva Duran said the experience was eye-opening and helped her reconsider college as an option.

“Overall, the visit allowed me to see my options through and showed me the difference between life as a regular college student and an ROTC college student,” Duran said.

JROTC instructor Michael Washington said the experience gave students a meaningful look at the discipline, leadership and commitment required beyond high school.

“It gave them a real sense of what discipline, leadership and commitment look like beyond high school, and I could see their confidence and curiosity grow with every interaction,” Washington said.