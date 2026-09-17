Seward graduate named SUNY Orange student trustee

Arianna Rodriguez was sworn in as the student representative to the SUNY Orange Board of Trustees for the 2026-27 academic year on Tuesday, Sept. 16, taking the oath of office from Board Chair Tom Weddell during the board’s reorganizational meeting.

As the student trustee, Rodriguez will represent the college’s 4,500-plus students at board meetings, as well as other college and community events.

A resident of Florida, N.Y., and a graduate of S.S. Seward Institute, Rodriguez is a second-year student pursuing a liberal arts degree in humanities and social science with a pre-law emphasis. She is a member of the SUNY Orange Honors Program and the College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the national honor society for students at two-year colleges and universities. She has volunteered for honors program events both on and off campus, and during the summer of 2025 she served as an intern in the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Upon earning her degree from SUNY Orange, Rodriguez plans to transfer to Binghamton University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in philosophy/politics/law, then move on to New York University to complete a law degree. Her career goal is to serve as a prosecutor for New York State.

Her SUNY Orange Board of Trustees term will conclude at the Board’s June 2027 meeting.