Services announced for Rev. George Kevorkian

Father George Kevorkian, a fixture in the Saint Ignatius Antiochian Orthodox Church in Florida, passed away on Oct. 19, 2025. According to a message on the church’s website, he died in Georgia while visiting family. He was 70.

Ordained into the priesthood in 2001, he held a master’s degree in Applied Orthodox Theology as well as a B.S. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering.

The church announced that it will grieve with the community and celebrate Kevorkian with the three-day memorial prayers beginning on Wednesday Oct 22.

On Friday Oct. 24, visitation hours will begin at 3 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. funeral service at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 237 Long Hill Road in Little Falls, N.J. Visitation hours will begin again on Saturday Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. followed by the Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. and the funeral service at 12 p.m. Internment at Laurel Grove Cemetery, 295 Totowa Road in Totowa, N.J. will follow the service.

The services can be viewed remotely by logging onto https://shorturl.at/FarX0.