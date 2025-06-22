Seniors leave their mark with projects

After months of winter snow and continuous spring rain, S.S. Seward Institute senior Elizabeth Scheurmann was elated when the first day of sunshine arrived. While many jumped at the chance to spend leisure time outside, Scheurmann was finally able to finish her Individual Senior Project of replanting the Florida Union Free School District memorial garden.

Every year, the school’s seniors can seize the chance to make the changes they want to see in their community by completing an Individual Senior Projects (ISP). ISPs are completely voluntary and completed at the student’s pace over the course of the year. Students who elect to participate can choose any topic ranging from a cause related to their career goals to expanding upon their personal interests and using those skills to benefit the community.

“Planting with my dad is something we have always done together. It was so nice to have that family experience benefit others,” Scheurmann said. “In such a tight-knit community, service is so important. It’s good to let people know you can do good for others.”

While Scheurmann saw that the outside of the school received some attention and care, Malina Grove aimed to give the halls the same treatment. Grove - who hopes to be a librarian in the future - designed, built, and installed shelving and organizers throughout the school to hold and advertise the school newspaper.

“Being able to see the impact is really cool.” Grove said. “Seeing it up in the school and talking to people in the club and hearing how excited they were about it - and the ideas they had for what they can do next year - was special.”

Teacher Barbra Scheibling who is an ISP mentor and guide for students said that this is something she looks forward to every year.

“What the students come up with...it’s just amazing. They do everything on their own, of course I meet with them along the way to make sure they’re on the right track, but everything is up to them,” she said.