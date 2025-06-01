Seniors Enjoy Fitness and Fun

More than 500 seniors from all over the county attended the 13th Annual Orange County Senior Health and Fitness Day at Thomas Bull Memorial Park, hosted by the County’s Office for the Aging.

Celebrated each year on the last Wednesday in May during Older Americans Month, this large health promotion event for older adults grows each year, becoming a tradition for seniors.

This year’s event featured a variety of lively activities, including cardio drumming, Zumba, and interactive wellness demonstrations, all designed to promote healthy living in a fun and social setting. Seniors enjoyed group exercises, health screenings, and plenty of opportunities to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.

“It’s so important to get our seniors out and about, engaging with each other and those around them, and really just enjoying life,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “The Office for the Aging does an incredible job organizing events like this across the County that keep our seniors active, connected, and supported. It’s also a great opportunity for County departments and vendors to demonstrate to seniors the variety of resources available to them.”

Throughout the afternoon, guests enjoyed a meal prepared by the Office for the Aging’s Central Kitchen, with generous support from ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc. Seniors participated in raffles, gathered health tips from 44 local vendors, and visited with representatives from 14 County departments. They also had the opportunity to get their blood pressure checked courtesy of the Medical Reserve Corps and the Orange County Health Department.

Danielle Diana Smith, who was appointed director of the county office in February of this year, praised her team’s efforts and the positive spirit of the day. “It was a really special event,” Diana-Smith said. “Our team worked hard to make sure everything came together smoothly, and it was so rewarding to see the smiles on everyone’s faces. Seniors were dancing, laughing, and connecting, not just learning about healthy living but experiencing what that means, right there in the park.”

Stay connected all year long. For more information about programs and events, visit: www.orangecountygov.com/151/Aging or stop by the Office for the Aging at 40 Matthews Street, 3rd Floor – Suite 305, Goshen.

For more information, contact Rebecca Sheehan, Assistant to the County Executive, Director of Public Information and Media Relations at 845.291.2700 or presscontact@orangecountygov.com.