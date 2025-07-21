Self-defense training for Junior Police Academy

Local marital arts school The Chosun Taekwondo Academy hosted a special self-defense course for members of the Warwick Junior Police Academy on July 18. Twenty-four teens were taught skills in avoidance as well as martial arts techniques, ethics, and solutions aimed at diffusing an unprovoked attack.

“It was truly an honor to work with the Warwick Police Department for the benefit of these disciplined, enthusiastic youngsters,” said Grandmaster Doug Cook. “This event represents a logical extension of our school’s philosophy emphasizing the self-defense aspects of Taekwondo - the national Korean martial art - rather than those limited to sport competition. We routinely address this component of taekwondo in our traditional curriculum and routinely offer our services, often free of charge, to local civic organizations.”

A comprehensive guide describing the techniques taught during the seminar, as well as certificates of participation were distributed to all attendees.

Held this year from July 14 - 25, the Warwick Junior Police Academy is open to students ages 10-15 from Warwick, Florida and Greenwood Lake who have an interest in police service, community, government, and/or a general appreciation for public service. Led by Warwick Police School Resource Officers, students learn about different aspects of police work, including K-9 Demonstrations, Self Defense, CPR & Fire Safety, and fingerprinting. The program also includes visits to Orange County 911 & Crime Analysis Centers as well as guest lecturers and field trips. For information about next summer’s sessions, email WarwickJPA@gmail.com.

For more about the Chosun Taekwondo Academy, log onto www.chosuntkd.com or call (845) 986-2288.