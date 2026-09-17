See photos from Warwick’s past at Warwick Historical Society event

The Warwick Historical Society invites the community to travel more than a century into the past for “Village of Warwick: Then and Now,” a special presentation on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. at the A.W. Buckbee Events Center, 2 Colonial Avenue, Warwick, N.Y.

Deputy Town Historian Alan Held will guide guests through a captivating visual journey using rare photographs and postcards pulled exclusively from the Historical Society’s Archives. See Warwick’s streets, homes, and businesses as they looked generations ago, and discover the stories behind what has changed, what remains, and how the Village we know today came to be.

Space is limited — reservations required. Visit the calendar page of whsny.org to RSVP.

Admission is free for Warwick Historical Society members and $5 for the public, with proceeds supporting the Society’s mission to preserve, share, and celebrate the history of the Town of Warwick.