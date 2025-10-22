School principals honored during Appreciation Month

As October is National Principals Month, students and at Golden Hill Elementary School and S.S. Seward recognized Starla Ciarelli and Michael Maesano.

Ciarelli has been the principal of Golden Hill since 2023. She has brought a positive atmosphere and many new ideas to Golden Hill. She makes positive changes to benefit the students each and everyday.

Isabelle Rivera from Noreen Meehan’s fifth grade homeroom said, “Principal Ciarelli is that she helps people be fair.”

Kindergartener Isabella White discussed how it felt to see her principal supporting her at extracurriculars.

“I love Principal Ciarelli because she is kind and she helps everyone. At the art show last year, she was very happy to see me,” she said.

Second grader Myra Kendra said, “Principal Ciarelli always makes sure everyone is being kind and safe!”

“We are so lucky to have Starla on the Hill and we hope she is here leading all of us for many more years to come,” said Allison Gill and Kathleen Scheuermann.

Michael Maesano has been at the helm of S.S. Seward Institute since 2022 and recently received tenure as he begins his fourth year. Since he arrived, Maesano has been a dedicated, supportive and student-centered principal who strives to go above and beyond each and every day.

“Mr. Maesano holds a special place in our school school,” junior Brooke Davies said. “He is always attentive and supportive while seeing the good in people. His welcoming personality every morning makes sure every student is heard and seen.”

Student athletes noted that Maesano makes it a priority to come to many of their athletic competitions to cheer the students on from the stands.

“He always supports his students in every way he can by going to sporting events or even being in the school play last year! I really enjoy coming to school knowing he is my princi-PAL!” said Kendall Dazi, a graduating senior.

Sisters Eliana and Evangelina White touched upon how Maesano not only fosters relationships with the students, but also with the community and the families at large.

“Mr. Maesano is a true family man and plays the role of a principal in a tight-knit community perfectly,” Senior Kayla Valenti said. “He makes a personal connection with nearly every student and genuinely has concern for everyone.”

Students are encouraged to take a moment over the coming weeks to reach out and thank principals Ciarelli and Maesano for all they do for their schools and communities.