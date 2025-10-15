School hosts special visitors for Fire Prevention Week

When the alarm went off during Fire Prevention Week, Golden Hill Elementary students stayed in neat lines, keep very quiet, knew what to expect, and did everything according to plan.

What they weren’t expecting was a surprise visit from the fire department. Their excitement was palpable when they saw the trucks arrive and the firefighters pouring out to visit them.

During the week, students have been keeping busy with books, worksheets and activities that teach them exactly how to stay safe.

Firefighters kept the fun going as students rotated through a variety of stations. First, they talked about smoke alarms and fire extinguishers. The students were then given special homework from the Florida Fire Department: Ask their parents to check on the smoke alarms in the house.

Next, students climbed inside a firetruck and got to explore. They saw all of the radios, gear and special firefighting equipment. Firefighter and FUFSD alumni Mckenzie Richner geared up for the kids and emphasized that while she looks scary in her uniform, she is still their friend.

“I’ve been doing this for five years and have done the presentations every year since,” said Richner. “I love fire prevention week. If I’m not working, I usually make sure to volunteer so I can still come. It feels so natural to be here and the kids are all so sweet.”

Students moved to the next station where they got to spray the firehose all by themselves. They showed off how strong they were by aiming the hose and turning the water on and off.

Finally, students listened to a presentation about fire safety given by Michael Kamrowski, Health and Safety Officer from the Florida Volunteer Fire Department. As an FUFSD alumni and lifelong Florida resident, Kamrowski wanted to give back to his community in a meaningful way and finds that visiting Golden Hill during fire prevention week fulfills that for him.

“Creating a community bond with the local fire department and teaching lifelong safety lessons is a priority,” Kamrowski said. “Our goal is for everyone to take home a lesson, whether it be regular testing of smoke detectors or developing a home escape plan that gets everyone outside safely when emergencies arise. We especially want to extend a thank you to our neighboring Pine Island Fire Department for joining us at Golden Hill. The collaboration and mutual aid our companies provide for one another, as well as the rest of the neighboring communities, is what makes events like Fire Safety Week a community success story.”

The students enjoyed their adventure.

“I got to sit in a fire truck. I like trucks and the color red so I liked it a lot,” said kindergartener Zachary Burris. “When I grow up maybe I’ll be a firefighter. Or maybe a police officer. Probably both!”