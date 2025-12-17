School board recognizes soccer team’s historic season

The milestone that was the Warwick Girls varsity soccer team’s historic trip to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) semifinals was celebrated alongside the team’s overall successful season by the Warwick Valley Central School District Board of Education on Dec. 11.

This was the first time Warwick ever qualified for the semifinals in Warwick girls soccer history, Coach Taylor Mann said. The Nov. 15 semifinal game at Dryden High School ended in a 3-0 loss to Churchville-Chili out of Section V.

“You helped create an environment where our players could thrive together as a team and achieve multiple records through their efforts,” Mann said while addressing the team, their families, the board, and additional supporters.

Before advancing to the semifinals, the team became Section IX champions for the first time since 1982. The title was earned following a 3-0 victory against Washingtonville.

They went on to win their regional game against Section IV champions Horseheads, setting them on course for the semifinal game. At the end of the season, the team held a 16-4-1.

“We look forward to continuing this journey and building on their year’s success in the future,” Mann said.

During the meeting, the team was presented with patches and a team photo. The district also plans to hang up a larger photo of the team to commemorate a notable season.

“Varsity soccer really captured our attention and our hearts throughout the season,” Superintendent Dr. David Leech said. “It’s such a blessing to be a small part of it.”

The team’s success coincides with an “unprecedented 12 months” for Warwick Valley girls sports, according to Leech.

Girls Varsity tennis was previously recognized for claiming the title of Section IX champions. The Girls Varsity volleyball team also claimed a Section IX championship title with a victory over Cornwall, effectively ending the latter’s 20-year championship streak and earning Warwick its first volleyball title in 30 years. The girls swimming and cross-country teams also earned notable records and advancements.