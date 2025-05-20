School board and budget results: Warwick

Voters approved Warwick Valley Central School District’s proposed school budget of $119,137,197, including a tax levy increase of 2.59 percent for the 2025-2026 school year.

Unofficial school budget election results are as follows:

Yes: 1,013

No: 325

Voters also approved a proposition to purchase five buses for the Transportation Department – two 65-passenger propane buses, two 65-passenger electric buses, and one 65-passenger diesel-powered bus – at a maximum cost of $990,392.

The proposition passed by a vote of 948 to 387.

The district will use $364,464 of its bus reserve fund to help offset the cost. Of the total cost, $625,928, or 63.2%, is expected to be returned to the district in the form of state transportation aid. No additional taxes are required to purchase the buses at a net cost of approximately $364,464.

“I would like to thank the community for coming out in support of the 2025-26 budget,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Leach. “The budget manages to tackle prevailing economic concerns while maintaining all current programs and staffing.”

Board of Education results

Voters also elected three members to the school board. Four candidates ran for three open seats. Incumbents Keith Parsons, Daniel Mahoney, and Thomas E. Manslanka were all re-elected and will serve three-year terms starting July 1.

Unofficial Board of Education results are as follows:

• Keith Parsons (incumbent): 1,022

• Paul R. Eagleston: 474

• Daniel Mahoney (incumbent): 926

• Thomas E. Maslanka (incumbent): 953

“I am deeply thankful to our community for their continued support. Your trust enables us to uphold our promise of educational excellence,” stated Keith Parsons, President of the WVCSD Board of Education. “Additionally, my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to my fellow board members and our outstanding district administration. Their attention and hard work led to a budget that is fiscally prudent while delivering top-tier learning experiences for every Warwick student.”