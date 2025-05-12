Scholarship deadline set

The deadline for applications to the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s three $1,000 scholarships is May 22.

The scholarships are for graduating seniors who live in the Florida School District and will attend college in the Fall of 2025.

Applications are available in the guidance offices at SS Seward Institute and John S. Burke Catholic High School. The senior must fill out an application and provide a letter of recommendation from a faculty member.

The application and letter must be returned to the guidance office.