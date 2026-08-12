Scenic Farms Ladies League raises money for local arts center

Members of the Scenic Farms Golf Course Ladies League gathered at Edenville General Store in Warwick on the evening of Aug. 11 to award league winners and present a donation to Wallkill River Center for the Arts.

Steven DeBuck, leagues manager for Scenic Farms, presented various awards, such as closest to pin, and prizes to the top performers.

The team of Tracey Waters and Dianne Connolly took home the top prize, earning the most points in the league.

Later in the evening, DeBuck presented Ursula Morgan, executive director of Wallkill River Center for the Arts with a donation of $780. The funds were raised over 14 weeks through the league’s “Ball in Water” fund ($390) and were matched by the golf course.

Morgan thanked the league for their generosity, noting donations are essential for her center to provide services, such as scholarships, to ensure all members of the community feel welcome to pursue and enjoy the arts.