S.S. Seward Institute celebrates the Class of 2026

S.S. Seward Institute celebrated its 129th annual commencement ceremony on June 27.

Class President Tahnia-Marie Rucker told her classmates, “As we cross the bridge from high school to adulthood, I hope you hold close not only the memories of senior year, but your memories from the entire time we’ve been at this school.”

Later, she added, “We survived. We discovered who we are on courts and fields, in clubs and electives. We’re grown together.”

Board of Trustees President Rob Andrade sent the class off with simple words of advice: “Keep doing the hard things. As you start the next chapter of life, keep doing the hard things that got you here today. Keep using your talents to help people. Keep pursuing new challenges that will test you and help you develop self-discipline and grit.”

Salutatorian Gabriel Popik thanked teachers, staff and families for guiding the class. “Looking back at our class and community, one of the things that I will remember the most is the kindness and support that are present, and that is something that I hope all of you preserve after you graduate.”

He spoke about resilience and encouraged classmates to pursue their goals. “We have the opportunity to craft a version of ourselves that we can be proud of for years to come.”

Valedictorian Alexander Vargas told fellow graduates, “I want you to remember that life isn’t a matter of milestones, but of moments. ... I hope that some of you took the time to enjoy the small moments of high school. The banter with your friends at the lunch table and the conversations with your favorite teacher are experiences that you will one day look back fondly on.”

He told them to “try to live life without regrets” and that there is no other community like the one at S.S. Seward. “So, as you go on to bigger and better things, don’t forget your roots.”

Keynote speaker, Florida’s own 18-time Grammy winner Jimmy Sturr, talked about not being limited by growing up in a small town.

“I started right here,” he said, gesturing to the building behind him. “From these halls here, I went to the great stages of the world.”

He told graduates to “Do what I did. Follow your passion in life and no matter what your dream is, follow it and you’ll be a success.”

Principal Michael Maesano got a little emotional as he spoke to the class, sharing that this was the first graduating class he got to see from start to finish.

“You are not alone and you are not stepping into the world alone,” he said, gesturing to all the administrators, community members, students and families in the tent. He shared with them that success is not about a paycheck, but how you earn it and how you do whatever it is you do.

As he closed, Maesano said he was grateful for the chance to get to know the class and assured them, “You have a home, it’s here at S.S. Seward. You are never alone and you are so loved.”