S.S. Seward begins JROTC program

If you walk past S.S. Seward Institute on a sunny day, you may see students in neat lines marching beneath our flag on the great lawn.

FUFSD’s first JROTC class is officially in session.

While students are learning to march and perform various drills, they are also learning basic life skills such as social etiquette, conflict resolution and how to write a personal growth plan. In addition, students learn about traditions, customs, and the American flag.

“We are not recruiters,” JROTC teacher Michael Washington said. “Our goal is to make students better citizens.”

The JROTC class is an all-volunteer program where students are taught civics and leadership. Students are required to complete a certain amount of volunteer hours in the community, as well as lab hours that accompany what they learn in the classroom.

Washington said that when you see groups of students in the hallways of Seward, you will always notice the cadets first. “They’re learning how to march, how to carry themselves and building up confidence.”

“The way we present ourselves now that we are in this program is different, we hold ourselves to a higher standard,” cadet Georgia Maesano said. “The leadership and people skills we’re gaining could be beneficial to anyone. It’s going to help us get a job, it’ll look great on resumes...to have this experience in our pockets is great.”

Students have the opportunity to perform a variety of leadership roles within the classroom. In future years, more leadership positions are planned as well as hold a traditional cadet ball.