Ryan launches affordability survey

Just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Congressman Pat Ryan released a survey asking the Hudson Valley community how they are being impacted by the rising cost of groceries as he continues to push his bipartisan “Lower Grocery Prices Act.” The bill requires the government to analyze trends in grocery costs over the past 20 years to develop solutions as part of a comprehensive national plan to lower grocery prices.

“Hudson Valley families have to spend way too much of their precious income just to put food on the table. Ahead of the holiday season, the only thing hardworking Americans should be focused on is making memories with their families – not worrying about the bills stacking up as they prepare their Thanksgiving meals. So, to our Hudson Valley community, families, and small business owners: I want to hear from you,” Ryan said in a statement. “Your input has always been the main driver behind everything I do – from cutting through red tape to lower egg prices, to fighting for small businesses in Washington against Trump’s tariff-induced trade war, to introducing the bipartisan ‘Lower Grocery Prices Act,’ I take your concerns to heart and put them into action.”

According to a press release, Ryan originally introduced the legislation after the Federal Trade Commission released a report in March 2024 which detailed how large grocery companies exploited the high-price environment caused by the pandemic to jack up their prices and pad their profit margins, unfairly raising prices for consumers.

Released on Nov. 24, the survey seeks constituent input on how grocery costs are impacting Hudson Valley families this holiday season.

Find the survey at https://shorturl.at/grOv3.