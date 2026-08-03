The Warwick Valley Rotary Club is seeking nominations for Warwick’s next Citizen of the Year and Outstanding Community Service awards.

Community members are encouraged to submit a letter detailing their nominee’s accomplishments and the reasons they deserve this recognition. Nominations should be emailed to wvrcnominating@gmail.com no later than Friday, Sept. 18. Awards will be presented during a special ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Landmark Inn.

The Warwick Valley Rotary Club, a service organization of 70 community-minded local men and women, is sponsoring the annual event under the leadership of co-chairs Leo R. Kaytes and Tina Buck.

Retired Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton will be master of ceremonies for the 19th consecutive year.

“The Citizen of the Year award isn’t just about recognizing good deeds, it’s about celebrating the heart and soul of our community. These are the people who quietly make a difference every single day, and it’s our honor to shine a light on their impact.” commented Stan Martin, who co-chaired the project for 15 years with the late Leo Kaytes, Sr.

“Warwick is filled with incredible individuals who give their time, talent, and energy to make this community thrive,” said co-chairs Tina Buck and Leo Kaytes. “Recognizing a Citizen of the Year and two Outstanding Community Service Award recipients is our way of saying thank you, to recognize those who go above and beyond, not for recognition, but because they truly care.”

Jim Gerstner is the current Warwick Citizen of the Year. Tony Cosimano and Neil Sinclair were honored last year for their many years of outstanding community service.

Proceeds from the evening will be donated to Rotary International’s PolioPlus project to eliminate polio worldwide. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will match the donation two-for-one.

For more information, visit www.warwickvalleyrotary.org.