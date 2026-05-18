Rotarians refurbish cemetery’s veterans memorial tribute site

When Warwickians attend Monday’s tribute to America’s deceased military veterans, they’ll be greeted to a refurbished setting at Warwick Cemetery.

Last week members of the Warwick Valley Rotary Club took shovels and rakes in hand to make improvements to the American Legion’s ceremonial site.

John McGloin, local surveyor and 34-year Rotarian, provided his tractor and dump truck for some of the heavier tasks. McGloin and Rotarian Mike Contaxis power washed the facility, erasing years of exposure to the elements.

Volunteers raked and leveled the grounds before spreading white gravel and planting flowers.

Local Rotarians have a history of working with Warwick’s American Legion Post 214 on community projects including Girls and Boys State, Flag Day and the Senior BBQ.

Last year Rotary constructed a memorial garden at Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center honoring deceased Rotarians Leo Kaytes, Sr., Jini Mazza and Lou Marquet for their years of volunteer service to Winslow. JJ

Additional Rotary Day of Service Projects, all chaired by John McGloin, include exterior painting of the Warwick Historical Society’s United African Methodist Episcopal Church on Forester Avenue and painting pavilions at the Town of Warwick’s Mountain Lake Park.